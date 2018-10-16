autoevolution
 

Vicious Fight Over Texas Parking Spot Emerges, Man Takes Down 2 Women

16 Oct 2018
A very violent and very unequal fight broke over a parking spot in September, in San Antonio, Texas, outside a Golden Wok Chinese restaurant. Surveillance video of it has just made its way online.
It confirms the story told by the 2 female victims after the incident: they got out of their blue Lexus RX outside the restaurant, to be confronted by a man who had stepped out of a black Ford Expedition. He put on a beating on both of them in a rage that they had taken his spot, and then he drove off as it nothing had happened.

The CCTV footage emerged on LiveLeak, and you can see it at the bottom of the page. It shows a white car leaving the spot and the Lexus pulling in. The Ford had been trying to back into the same spot before the Lexus cut in front.

One woman, later identified as Norma Lozano, steps out of the Lexus and is confronted by the driver of the Ford. She seems to shrug him off and is then on her way, which further infuriates the man. He starts punching and kicking her car, unaware that there was another woman inside: her daughter, Anjelica Lozano.

She comes out of the car and moves towards the man, punching him straight in the face. What happens next is brutal: he kicks and punches her, throwing her against another parked car, and then farther into the street. Her mother returns and he does the same to her, hurling her against her own car, before hitting the pavement.

At one point, Anjelica gets up and runs after the attacker, punching him once more. Witnesses gather, but not a single one is able to stop the man from getting into his car and driving off.

When they first talked to the media about the incident, both Norma and her daughter claimed the attack had been unprovoked. They argued they didn’t know he was after the same parking spot and that he came at them out of a sudden. Anjelica didn’t even mention being the one to throw the first punch – not that it would excuse his behavior in any way, but it would have provided proper context.



