2020 BMW X1 Facelift Spied With New Headlights, Sporty Bumper

People have gotten over the fact that BMW now offers front-wheel-drive cars, and the X1 is probably their most successful compact venture. As such, the Bavarians are dumping a lot of money to ensure the smallest member of the X family remains popular.

25 photos



A new set of headlights have been developed, featuring more intricately designed projectors. LEDs should become standard, but the adaptive tech will still cost extra. The hexagonal motif used for the halos is mirrored in the design of the fascia.



The X1 LCI sports a new look, that's inspired by both the much larger X5 and the smaller X1 sister car. Based on all the details we see, this is probably a new M Sport X trim level. It's got blue brakes, black mesh, triangular side intakes, but only one exhaust pipe at the back.



Speaking of which, we have a whole new rear bumper hiding under the camo, which also covers the taillights. These look like they were connected in the middle by some sort of chrome or reflective design element.



The cabin also sports the M theme, thanks to the blue-accented Alcantara seats which have almost become synonymous with the BMW brand. Other changes include a switch to the digital-style shifter that returns to its neutral rather than the MINI-derived one they had before. The infotainment is covered up for a good reason since the X1 is getting a new system. Apple yes, Android no!



