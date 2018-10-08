autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Volkswagen Produces 100,000th Atlas In Chattanooga

8 Oct 2018, 17:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Also known as the Teramont, the Atlas has entered production in 2017 for the 2018 model year. The Chattanooga plant in Tennessee is where the North American utility vehicle is manufactured, and to date, more than 100,000 examples have rolled off the assembly line.
26 photos
2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas2018 Volkswagen Atlas
“Our objective for the Atlas has been to assemble an SUV in America for Americans and we have been very encouraged by the success of the vehicle so far,” explains Antonio Pinto, chief executive officer of the plant. “This is just the first of many production milestones we anticipate celebrating for the Atlas, and it would not have been possible without the world-class team here in Chattanooga.”

For the record, the Tennessee-based facility is also where Volkswagen manufactures the Passat. That very Passat which happens to be one of the worst-selling cars in America. But on the upside, the next generation is coming next year, inspired by the European sedan and underpinned by the MQB modular vehicle platform.

Turning our attention back to the Atlas, pricing starts at $30,895 for the 2.0-liter engine and S trim level. The 3.6-liter narrow-angle V6 comes in at $34,095 for the S 4Motion, and destination charge for all Atlas configurations costs an additional $995. Further up the spectrum, there are the SE, SE with Technology and Technology R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line, and SEL Premium.

Now standard even on the entry-level trim, Volkswagen is much obliged to bundle Rear Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, and Front Assist. Customers who go for the SEL receive the digital cockpit from the get-go, which replaces the analog instrument clusters with a reconfigurable display.

The 100,000th Atlas to roll out of Chattanooga is an SEL Premium finished in Pacific Blue, with Shetland V-Tex leatherette upholstery and the 3.6-liter VR6. Like the 2.0-liter turbo, the six-cylinder engine sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the driven wheels with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Around this time next year, Chattanooga will start to churn out the Atlas Cross Sport crossover utility vehicle. Shorter than the Atlas, this model will be exclusively available with seating for five people. No less than $340 million will be invested in the plant to support production of the Atlas Cross Sport.
2019 Volkswagen Atlas SUV Volkswagen Atlas crossover Volkswagen production
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 