Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design

5 Massive Fight Breaks Out on The Street After 2-Car Crash

4 Volkswagen's Interactive Headlights And Taillights Could Be a Golf 8 Preview

2 First Volkswagen Factory for MEB-Based Electric Vehicles Opens in China in 2020

More on this:

Volkswagen XL1 In Tip-Top Condition Heads To Auction

Presented as a concept in 2011 at the Qatar Motor Show, the XL1 is an oddity of the automotive industry. Volkswagen developed the vehicle as one possible solution to future mobility, but in truth, the XL1 came to be as a means for Ferdinand Piech to prove a point. 10 photos



Exclusive to the European market, the XL1 isn’t seen as a collectible in this day and age. But on the other hand, there are individuals out there who would like to add the two-door coupe with an aircraft-style canopy to their collection. Chassis number WVWZZZ1LZFK000151 is one of the best-preserved XL1 models out there, showing less than 80 miles on the odo.



Estimated to fetch 95,000 to 115,000 pounds sterling, the Oryx White Pearl XL1 has been recently serviced by an authorized Volkswagen dealership. According to



Made from carbon-fiber reinforced polymer, the XL1 also features magnesium wheels, ceramic brake discs, and aluminum dampers, steering, and brake calipers. The weight-saving treatment is so serious that the XL1 tips the scales at 795 kilograms (1,753 pounds), making it lighter than the lightest Mazda MX-5 Miata with the 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G four-cylinder engine.



Suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesty of a common-rail turbo diesel with two cylinders and 800 cubic centimeters of displacement. On full song, the engine develops



3,888 millimeters long and 1,153 millimeters tall, the XL1 is shorter than the Polo and almost as low as the Ford GT mid-engine supercar. Developed with fuel efficiency as the biggest priority, the That point is fuel efficiency, with the XL1 capable of consuming 0.9 liters of diesel fuel per 100 kilometers, translating to 261 miles per gallon. 250 examples of the breed were produced from 2013 to 2015, priced at an eye-watering €111,000 from the get-go.Exclusive to the European market, the XL1 isn’t seen as a collectible in this day and age. But on the other hand, there are individuals out there who would like to add the two-door coupe with an aircraft-style canopy to their collection. Chassis number WVWZZZ1LZFK000151 is one of the best-preserved XL1 models out there, showing less than 80 miles on the odo.Estimated to fetch 95,000 to 115,000 pounds sterling, the Oryx White Pearl XL1 has been recently serviced by an authorized Volkswagen dealership. According to Silverstone Auctions , “this example is a one-owner car that has never been sold outside of the dealer network and is still registered to Volkswagen UK.”Made from carbon-fiber reinforced polymer, the XL1 also features magnesium wheels, ceramic brake discs, and aluminum dampers, steering, and brake calipers. The weight-saving treatment is so serious that the XL1 tips the scales at 795 kilograms (1,753 pounds), making it lighter than the lightest Mazda MX-5 Miata with the 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G four-cylinder engine.Suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesty of a common-rail turbo diesel with two cylinders and 800 cubic centimeters of displacement. On full song, the engine develops 48 PS (47 horsepower) . Being a series hybrid, the electric motor (27 PS) is connected to a 5.5-kWh battery that enables an all-electric range of 50 kilometers (31 miles).3,888 millimeters long and 1,153 millimeters tall, the XL1 is shorter than the Polo and almost as low as the Ford GT mid-engine supercar. Developed with fuel efficiency as the biggest priority, the Volkswagen needs 12.7 seconds to accelerate to 100 km/h. The seven-speed DSG is much obliged to let the engine max out at 160 km/h (almost 100 mph).