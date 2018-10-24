Smartphone Pack Brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to Jaguar Land Rover Cars

autoevolution

Despite being at the forefront of luxury carmakers, Jaguar Land Rover lags behind when it comes to the infotainment features it offers its customers. Or should we say lagged, as starting this week one of the biggest dissatisfactions on JLR customers has been addressed. Sort of.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality are finally coming to Jaguar and Land Rover cars, but will only be offered as standard for the I-Pace. A few other models will get it as an option, part of an up to $300 Smartphone Pack offered by the carmaker.

The feature, even the one customers will pay extra for, will only be suitable for cars equipped with InControl Touch Pro or Touch Pro Duo infotainment systems, InControl Apps, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

That pretty much means only buyers of new, upper trim cars can benefit from it. JLR says that depending on the model the Smartphone Pack will come as either a port of factory installed option.

Taking advantage of the announcement made on Tuesday, JLR also detailed some of the changes it made to the InControl Touch Pro infotainment system which it debuted on 2016 model year cars.

For all the new cars that will get it, the system will offer voice command navigation, a new and improved graphics, and additional shortcut buttons on the home screen for key functions within Navigation, Media and Phone.

The InControl Touch Pro Duo system, deployed on the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Range Rover Velar, as well as on the electric I-Pace remains unchanged.

This more upscale version of JLR’s system comes with interlinked upper and lower touchscreens to control mapping information, HVAC, seat settings, music information and drive mode selection.

Two rotary dials located to either side of the screens control cabin temperature, fan speed, seat climate, and massage functions.
