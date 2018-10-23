5 Volkswagen Starts Production of SEAT Tarraco in Wolfsburg

2019 Volkswagen T-Cross Shows Off Digital Cockpit, DSG, Two-Tone Alloy Wheels

Ahead of the world premiere on October 25th, Volkswagen has published another video of the T-Cross . The interior footage confirms the Digital Cockpit instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system as the most hi-tech features on offer. 11 photos



In the Golf, this engine produces 150 PS between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm. Maximum torque is 250 Nm, available from 1,500 to 3,500 rpm. But as opposed to the compact hatchback, the T-Cross won’t be offered with 4Motion. Like the



The car in the teaser is also equipped with DSG, sporting seven forward ratios and Auto Hold. The button to change the driving mode is located to the left of the button for the hazard lights, right below the square-shaped air vents.



We’re not too sure about the quality of the plastics used in the car or the styling of the taillights, but hey, Volkswagen offers two-tone alloy wheels with dual-spoke design. To the unassuming customer, the endless customization options speak louder than the built-at-a-price character of the T-Cross.



Developed for every corner of the world except for North America, the baby brother of the T-Roc has the largest trunk in the segment (385 liters to 455 liters). Fold the rear seats into the floor, and cargo volume levels up to 1,281 liters (45.24 cubic feet).



Over in Europe, the T-Cross will also be available with a manual transmission, 1.0 TSI, and 1.6 TDI .



As we wait for the curtains to fall, would you take up Volkswagen on the T-Cross or look elsewhere for a subcompact crossover? The Hyundai Kona comes to mind, starting at 17,500 euros in Germany. For that kind of money, the South Korean automaker offers 120 PS from the 1.0 T-GDi, six speeds, Active Lane Keeping Assist, cruise control and speed limiter, air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, and six speakers.



