Volkswagen T-Cross Has Finished Final Testing

8 Oct 2018, 11:33 UTC ·
by
Even though it’s a here-I-am-too subcompact crossover with anonymous styling, the T-Cross will sell by the bucketload because of consumer demand for such vehicles. Sporting the best cargo capacity in the segment (455 liters with the rear seats upright), the baby brother of the T-Roc has completed final testing ahead of the October 25th world premiere.
Another strong point of the T-Cross is availability, with Volkswagen confirmed four production locations (South America, China, India, and Europe). The Navarra assembly plant in Spain is the home of the European model, which rides on the MQB A0 vehicle platform of the Polo. Coincidence or not, Navarra is also the factory where the Polo is produced for global markets.

Available with TSI and TDI engine options, the T-Cross can be optioned with wheels as large as 18 inches in diameter. 4,107 millimeters long and front-wheel drive by choice, the newcomer is offered with outputs that range from 95 PS (94 horsepower) to 150 PS (148 horsepower). The four-cylinder turbo diesel, meanwhile, has 95 PS to its name.

Arriving at European dealers in the spring of 2019, the T-Cross stands behind the slogan “I am more.” Dwelling deeper into this marketing campaign, Volkswagen makes a case for “I am practical, I am cool, I am intuitive,” and “I am safe.” Excluding the cool part (which the T-Cross isn’t), every single crossover in the subcompact segment is all of those things.

“Independent, masculine, powerful. And these are all attributes the T-Cross has,” according to chief designer Klaus Bischoff. Ask any chassis engineer out there, and he’ll add that the T-Cross won’t handle as well as the Polo because of the higher center of gravity and additional weight.

On the technological front, the vehicle can be specified with an 8.0-inch infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, active info display, four USB ports, and even wireless charging for Qi smartphones. Regarding the music lovers who prefer the T-Cross over anyhting else, the Beats sound system with 300 watts is the optional extra for you.
