autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Smart Road Project Underway in Wolfsburg

5 Oct 2018, 12:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
Wolfsburg, the home city of auto giant Volkswagen, is in the process of having a stretch of one of its roads made smart, with the help of the carmaker and German conglomerate Siemens.
12 photos
Volkswagen T-Cross Spied Almost Undisguised, Has T-Roc StickersVolkswagen T-Cross Spied Almost Undisguised, Has T-Roc StickersVolkswagen T-Cross Spied Almost Undisguised, Has T-Roc StickersVolkswagen T-Cross Spied Almost Undisguised, Has T-Roc StickersVolkswagen T-Cross Spied Almost Undisguised, Has T-Roc StickersVolkswagen T-Cross Spied Almost Undisguised, Has T-Roc StickersVolkswagen T-Cross Spied Almost Undisguised, Has T-Roc StickersVolkswagen T-Cross Spied Almost Undisguised, Has T-Roc StickersVolkswagen T-Cross Spied Almost Undisguised, Has T-Roc StickersVolkswagen T-Cross Spied Almost Undisguised, Has T-Roc StickersVolkswagen T-Cross Spied Almost Undisguised, Has T-Roc Stickers
Part of the V2X research currently being conducted by players across the industry, the project calls for ten traffic signal systems to be fitted with the technology required for them to transmit data to approaching vehicles.

According to Volkswagen, the traffic lights will inform drivers, via the car’s onboard system, when all traffic lights in succession are on green, or on red. By doing so, unnecessary braking or accelerating might be avoided.

But this is only the tip of the iceberg, as the possibilities for the technology are practically endless and could, most of all, help improve traffic safety.

To make their point, Volkswagen and Siemens will also be equipping two crossroads in the city with radar sensors that would inform the nearby cars of incoming pedestrians or cyclists.

The tech deployed in Germany by the two companies works on WLANp. WLANp will be introduced on certain of Volkswagen's cars starting next year.

Sharing a load of traffic data collection with the existing infrastructure is one way in which carmakers try to build the connected cars of the future.

“Based on systems with artificial intelligence in traffic signal systems, intelligent control methods can provide vehicles with much more precise information on red and green phases than was previously possible,” said Manfred Fuhg, head of Siemens Mobility Germany, when announcing the project.

V2X, when fully implemented, will allow cars to alert each other of their presence, talk with traffic signs and even with the pedestrians’ devices like smartphones or tablets. The technology is also dependent of the introduction of the 5G cellular mobile communications system, which is still in development.
Volkswagen Siemens v2x Wolfsburg
press release
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
May the Space Force Be With You How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 