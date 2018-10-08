autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Voyager 2 Nears Interstellar Space

8 Oct 2018, 12:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
A little over 40 years ago, humanity sent its hopes and dreams to the stars, stamped on 12-inch gold-plated copper disks. The ships carrying the disks were called Voyager 1 and 2.
6 photos
NASA CrawlerNASA CrawlerNASA CrawlerNASA CrawlerNASA Crawler
For some reason, Voyager 2 departed Earth 16 days before its Voyager 1 sibling, on August 20, 1977. Both of them were initially heading pretty much in the same general direction, on a path towards Jupiter and Saturn.

A few decades and several billion kilometers after the 1977 launch, the two spaceships have grown apart.

Voyager 1 left the influence of our solar system’s sun in 2012 and entered what astronomers generally consider interstellar space, leaving its earlier-launched brother to roam the solar system.

But not for long. Voyager 2 will be leaving the neighborhood sometime in the near future as well. NASA announced last week the spaceship has detected an increase in fast-moving particles that originate outside the solar system, the same type of particles Voyager 1 found before passing the threshold.

In the first ship’s case, it took three months between the time these rays were first detected to the moment it passed the boundary of the Sun’s heliosphere, so probably a similar time would be needed for Voyager 2 to follow it as well.

"We're seeing a change in the environment around Voyager 2, there's no doubt about that," said Voyager Project Scientist Ed Stone.

"We're going to learn a lot in the coming months, but we still don't know when we'll reach the heliopause. We're not there yet -- that's one thing I can say with confidence."

The last contact with the farthest of the two ships took place last December. After 37 years of inactivity, NASA engineers were able to fire up Voyager 1's engines so that its antenna points at our planet. No word on a similar maneuver for the Voyager 2 yet.
NASA voyager 1 voyager 2 solar system
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
SKODA Kodiaq RSSKODA Kodiaq RS Medium SUVKIA e-NiroKIA e-Niro CrossoverBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVHONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeAll car models  
 
 