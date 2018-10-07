autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

VW Arteon Sounds Like a Sports Car Thanks to Exhaust Sound Generator

7 Oct 2018, 20:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Arteon is a neat little project VW managed to put together. It has some impressive qualities, but also a few shortcoming people just can't get over.
2 photos
VW Arteon Sounds Like a Sports Car Thanks to Exhaust Sound Generator
Perhaps excluding the new Touareg, its design is exclusive. We're talking about the creases in the headlights and the pronounced angles over the arches and in the trunk lid. For a Volkswagen, it's quite striking.

Of course, there are other similarly affordable four-door coupes, such as the Kia Stinger. But the Arteon beats German rivals like the Audi A5 Sportback and BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe on both price and practicality.

The one major flaw of this car has to do with its architecture. It's based on the same MQB platform as the European Passat sedan. However, because the body is so much more significant, the Arteon is heavier. Also, excluding the base 1.5-liter, the engine range is made up exclusively of 2-liter turbo 4-bangers, and none of them sound good.

The old Passat CC (later called just CC) didn't have such problems. Its 200 horsepower GTI-derived 2-liter was great, and the 1.8 TSI wasn't bad either. But due to the "miracle of direct injection" Volkswagens now pipe fake sounds into the cabin.

Volkswagen currently doesn't offer an active exhaust system, but it's readily available aftermarket, and we found a video where it's been fitted to a Passat 2.0 BiTDI 240 HP. The soundtrack they were going for here is that of the Audi RS3, with its odd-firing 2.5-liter. The software-enabled active sound exhaust also copies a V8 but doesn't completely cover up the TDI rattle which is hugely disappointing when you look at the sexy shape of the car.

Systems like these are quite game-changing in Germany. They keep the factory exhaust intact, so are TUV-certified, which is a real problem for TDIs. Also, at about €2,000, they are no more expensive than a regular performance muffler set.

Volkswagen Arteon Arteon Volkswagen active sound
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 