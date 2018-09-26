2020 BMW X6 M50i and X6 M Could Be Epic

There's nothing quite like the BMW X6, is there? The original sports activity coupe has its fair share of critics, but the number of people who idolize it is pretty high. They should get ready for a lot more since the Bavarian automaker is getting ready to launch the next generation and is even working on the M version right now.

Not only does it cost about $5,000 more than the X6, but customers are also more inclined to pay for those money-making options. Think about it: most X6 models you see are of the M or M Sport variety.



Three prototypes have been spied at the same time today, two of them being M-tuned. If we had to guess, the base model is the X6 xDrive40i, followed up by totem poll by the M50i version.



BMW has offered an M50i version and an M50d version for some time now. But both should see noticeable improvements over the dated F16 models. The gasoline model will still feature a 4.4-liter engine, but thanks to all the bits from the 8 Series, its power will go up from 450 to 530 HP . Also, torque vectoring and active anti-roll bars sound very good right about now.



As for the M50d, the F16 X6 version had the tri-turbo 3-liter, which will be upgraded to the quad-turbo setup with 400 HP instead of 381 HP. Of course, this won't be available in America, as BMW is pulling the plug on diesel.



For all those who find the M50i to be insufficient, there's also an X6 M on the way. Seen here with blacked out quad exhaust pipes and upgraded brakes, this sports at least 600 horsepower. Given the stiff competition with AMG and the imminent arrival of the Audi RS Q8, a power-boosting Competition version can't be more than two years away.