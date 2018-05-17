BMW X3 M Looks Fast, Doesn't Sound Amazing at the Nurburgring

They say that inline-6 engined are better than V6s because they sound better and are smoother, more high-revving. But are they? Because while the X3 M does undoubtedly have a characteristic BMW sound, it doesn't give you the same spine-tingling sensations as the Stelvio QV.

4 photos



In standard configuration, the extra-sporty Sports Activity Vehicle should have around 450 horsepower from its new S58 mill. This unit is an evolution of the B58 found in the X3 M40i.



However, rumor has it that BMW won't offer everything right out of the box. Even though people said the M3 Competition Package was what the regular M3 should have been all along, they are going to give the PP treatment to the X3 M as well.



That means around 475-480 HP , lowered suspension, bigger brakes, a black pack and hardcore seats. That all sounds like stuff, you'd want to be standard, especially when there are so many great performance vehicles in this segment.



Back in March, Jaguar pulled the wraps off the



While BMW's first X3 M will debut around September, the Performance Pack should take until 2019 to be developed. In the meantime, the Germans are also working on a AWD option.



You can see the X3 M as a smaller brother to the X5 M or a jacked up M3. The point is, prototypes have gone through arduous winter testing, and the lack of camouflage at the Nurburgring tells us a debut is imminent.In standard configuration, the extra-sporty Sports Activity Vehicle should have around 450 horsepower from its new S58 mill. This unit is an evolution of the B58 found in the X3 M40i.However, rumor has it that BMW won't offer everything right out of the box. Even though people said the M3 Competition Package was what the regular M3 should have been all along, they are going to give the PP treatment to the X3 M as well.That means around 475-480, lowered suspension, bigger brakes, a black pack and hardcore seats. That all sounds like stuff, you'd want to be standard, especially when there are so many great performance vehicles in this segment.Back in March, Jaguar pulled the wraps off the 550 HP F-Pace SVR . And we all know how awesome that sounded while it was undergoing Nurburgring testing! I guess in the powertrain regard, the Audi RS Q5 would be the closest competitor for the X3 M... if they ever get round to building it.While BMW's first X3 M will debut around September, the Performance Pack should take until 2019 to be developed. In the meantime, the Germans are also working on a brand new M3 . Rumors talk about 500 HP from a mild hybrid setup and even anoption.