Tesla Model 3 Is the Safest Car Ever Tested by the NHTSA

8 Oct 2018
In September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) crash tested Tesla’s Model 3 and found it to be a five-star machine, acing all the tests the organization put it through.
Before the tests were conducted, Elon Musk said his newest model is likely to become the safest car ever tested by the NHTSA. Now, after all the numbers have been punched in, the results are clear.

In a statement released on Sunday, Tesla said the Model 3 was found to have the lowest probability of injury during a crash of all cars ever tested, making it in effect the safest car to arrive on the organization’s testing grounds.

Tesla considers the great result is in part based on the fact that the model uses the proven architecture of Model S and Model X. Both these models have had until the Model 3 the lowest and second lowest probabilities of injury in history.

“Many companies try to build cars that perform well in crash tests, and every car company claims their vehicles are safe,” states the carmaker.

“But when a crash happens in real life, these test results show that if you are driving a Tesla, you have the best chance of avoiding serious injury.”

In a separate report released last week, Tesla hinted to the fact that the potential crashes the NHTSA tested for are very unlikely to happen in one of its cars to begin with.

In the first ever vehicle safety report form the company – a report which will become a quarterly habit – Tesla said that cars that drive with the Autopilot engaged crash once every 3.34 million miles.

That way better than when humans are in control – one crash every 1.92 million miles – and light-years away from the industry average of one crash every 492,000 miles.

In the document attached below you can find the detailed steps Tesla says it has taken to make its cars safe and the technologies used to mitigate their effects.
