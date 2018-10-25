Volkswagen Tiguan Offroad Goes on Sale for 40,925 EUR

Usually, Volkswagen does not go out of its way to supplement existing ranges, but this week it announced the Tiguan, one of its most successful SUVs, is getting a more rugged version intended for outdoor fun.Called Offroad, this new version, which was first presented at the Moscow Auto Show in August, comes with a series of technical and visual enhancements meant to increase its potency off the tarmac.On the technical side, the Tiguan Offroad comes with a larger, 24-degree ramp angle, to allow it to climb easier, and an integrated skid plate meant to protect the engine.The off-road capabilities of the car have been enhanced with the inclusion of 4Motion four-wheel drive with 4Motion Active Control that can be used via a multifunction switch in the center console.The system allows the driver to choose from three driving modes, Onroad, Offroad and Snow. Motion is sent to the ground via standard 18-inch wheels, but optional 19-and 20-inch wheels are also on the table.Powering the Volkswagen Tiguan Offroad is, for now, the 150 ps diesel engine mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.Visually, the exterior of the new Tiguan sets itself apart from the other trims with the addition of a newly designed front bumper in Reflex Silver with blackened chrome trim strips, black roof rails, black exterior mirror covers and the OFFROAD sign on the B-pillar.The interior was refreshed with the addition of a multifunction steering wheel and gear knob in leather, aluminum decorative inserts, pedals and footrest in brushed stainless steel, and rugged rubber floor mats.Sales of the Tiguan Offroad have begun this week, with this particular model retailing from 40,925 EUR in Germany. Further down the line, more diesel and gasoline engines will be added.