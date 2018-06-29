VW Tiguan 2.0 TDI Makes 300 HP Thanks to Mcchip-DKR Stage 1 Tuning

Volkswagen is currently working on a Tiguan R. Or should we say "was working," as the new emissions regulations mean every car they have on sale today needs to be looked at.

As you can tell from the small badge on the grille, this Tiguan is equipped with the R-Line kit. By the way, did you know the VW badge is supposed to have an angle of precisely 48 degrees, and the gap between the V and the W is 2.5% of the entire logo? Too bad the perfectionists are attracted to the wrong kind of fuel. In any case, we should eventually have a 400 horsepower Tiguan with the 2.5 TFSI out of an Audi RS3/TT-RS. We'd be happy with 367too, though VW is not one to shy away from big output numbers.However, there's already a powerful Tiguan on the market, the so-called " BiTDI ." When it was launched, we checked out how this 240 horsepower model would reach 100 km/h in about 6 seconds, which is not normal for a family crossover. A Golf GTI is slower for heaven's sake!That's probably why Skoda opted for this engine when making its first "performance," the Kodiaq RS , which just set a weird Nurburgring 7-seat lap record. If you look around, you will discover that 2-liter diesel engines with two turbines are pretty common, but we haven't seen many relevant tuning projects.This Stage 1 Tiguan comes from the engine specialists at Mcchip-DKR. Knowing how they routinely do engine swaps and supercharged Audi R8's, this is probably child's play for them.Anyway, the second-generation Tiguan's engine has been dialed up to 11 and now produces 300 HP, 60 more than stock. Torque has also gone up from the claimed but not achieved 500 Nm to 550 Nm. According to their graphs, the to top speed has only gone up from 240 to 247 km/h. Still, that's enough for a tall vehicle.As you can tell from the small badge on the grille, this Tiguan is equipped with the R-Line kit. By the way, did you know the VW badge is supposed to have an angle of precisely 48 degrees, and the gap between the V and the W is 2.5% of the entire logo? Too bad the perfectionists are attracted to the wrong kind of fuel.