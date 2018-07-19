2019 Volkswagen Tiguan to Replace 1.4 with 1.5 TSI, Might Lose 2.0 BiTDI

As you might have heard already, Volkswagen is among the manufacturers worst hit by the new WLTP emissions regulations in Europe. That's because it offers numerous models, from the tiny Up! to the large Touareg SUV, all available with a multitude of engine configurations.
French magazine L'Automobile got hold of a spreadsheet detailing the 2019 engine lineup, and the Tiguan will undergo several changes.
The first is that the current 1.4 TSI will be replaced by the new 1.5 TSI. While this is a logical and expected step, it comes at a price. The base 125 horsepower version of the 1.4 TSI isn't getting a successor for now, meaning you will pay more to get behind the wheel of the Tiguan.
In France at least, the cheapest model will become the 1.5 TSI with 150 HP, which at €30,610 is €450 more expensive than the 150 HP version of the older 1.4 TSI.
Furthermore, the 2.0 TSI with 180 HP is being replaced by a 190 HP version that complies with Euro 6b, and while more power is a good thing, it also bumps the price by €900.
The list only mentions two diesel engines, the 2.0 TSI with 150 or 190 HP. Our source interpreted that as meaning that the 2.0 BiTDI with 240 HP will be suspended. Of course, nobody expects the change to be permanent, since the Skoda Kodiaq RS is going to use the same bi-turbo diesel unit when it comes out.
There's also something they missed, and that's the entry-level diesel. Volkswagen made a 120 HP de-tuned 2.0 TDI which was exclusive to the Tiguan. But we can understand why it wasn't that popular.
Volkswagen simply doesn't have enough time and equipment to test all is powertrains and make necessary changes before September 1st. That's why it's focusing on the best-sellers first. However, variety will still be the key to their European sales pitch, and for the Tiguan, that should eventually mean hybrids/PHEVs.
