2018 Volkswagen Amarok Gets More Powerful 3.0 V6 TDI Engine

Remember the Aventura Exclusive Concept from the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show? Volkswagen did the obvious thing and decided to put it into production, including the “range-topping 3.0-liter TDI ” as the automaker describes the V6 turbo diesel.
First of all, let’s start with the engine. Until now, the most potent Amarok on sale in Europe churned out 224 PS (horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque. The upgraded version of the six-cylinder plant offers 258 PS (255 horsepower) and 580 Nm (428 pound-feet). As it happens, an overboost function is also present.

When the mid-size pickup needs the additional grunt, the 3.0 V6 TDI develops 272 PS (268 horsepower). Care to guess why Volkswagen built this feature into the engine? To checkmate the Mercedes-Benz X 350 d 4Matic in output, of course! On the subject of torque, the Amarok is superior, offering 30 more Nm (22 pound-feet).

Coming as standard with 4Motion all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the 2018 Volkswagen Amarok with the range-topping V6 TDI retails at €58,072 in Germany for the Highline trim level. The Aventura, on the other hand, is priced at €58,072. And that’s a lot for a mid-size workhorse, Volkswagen or not.

On the upside, the Amarok Aventura is chock-full of desirable goodies. The list starts with titanium-black accents, Nappa leather seats, 20-inch wheels, electric folding mirrors, bi-xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, cornering function for the fog lights, as well as a body-colored sports bar.

In related news, the Amarok is not available in the United States, but Volkswagen filed a trademark for the name with the USPTO on November 22, 2017. The Atlas-derived, MQB-based Tanoak pickup concept presented at the 2018 New York Auto Show is another preview of what’s to come.

In all likelihood, the German automaker is cooking up a mid-size truck for North America, though Volkswagen has refused to offer a yay or nay on the subject. If the Tanoak gets the thumbs up, expect it to be manufactured alongside the Atlas in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
