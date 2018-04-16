Spyshots: Volkswagen Golf 8 Hits Nurburgring, Shows New Gear Selector

With Volkswagen preparing to launch the Golf 8 next year, a prototype of the iconic compact has now been spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring.

20 photos



And a glimpse at the test mule seen here, which hides the underpinnings of the new model under the body of the current car, reveals that the generation change will make the



This, of course, will bring benefits in terms of both cabin space (rear passengers should feel a serious difference) and luggage capacity. Despite the growth, the Mk 8 could be slightly lighter than the car it replaces.



Speaking of the interior, the test mule comes with the Mk 7 model's cabin, even though it showcases a new PDK gear selector, which once again demonstrates the upmarket move of the car. Make no mistake, though, as the interior is about to receive a serious makeover.



As with the Mk 7, for instance, the Golf should introduce new goodies to the class and we're looking at autonomous and connectivity features here.



Underneath the newcomer, we'll find an evolution of the current car's MQB platform, while most of the current engines will be carried over - while the gas range should include upgraded versions of the current 1.0-liter three-pot and 1.5-liter four-cylinder, the 1.6-liter diesel should be replaced by a 1.5-liter TDI .



And while the debut of VW's



