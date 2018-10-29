5 “Top Gun: Maverick” Would Better Have Women Pilots, Rep. Martha McSally Says

4 Women Are Better Drivers Than Men, New Study Says

3 Female Drivers Choke, Slap Each Other in Insane Northampton Road-Rage Fight

2 Woman Spends 7 Minutes to Back Out of Parking Lot, Repeatedly Smashes Into Car

1 Woman is Hit by Her Own Car After She Runs Red Light, Hits Another Car

More on this:

New Driver Smashes Into 3 Parked Cars, Brick Wall in Failed Attempt at Parking

In today’s “women can sometimes be terrible drivers” news, here is a newbie from China, who, in her attempt to park her Volkswagen, smashed into 3 parked cars and then demolished a brick wall. 11 photos



Speaking of it, the same reports say that she was a woman. You can’t tell whether that’s true or not in the video, but you can tell without a doubt that she or he is a terrible, terrible driver. The footage starts with the black



From the force of the impact, one is pushed completely out of the parking space and out of view. Then, just as you’d imagine the driver would get out to evaluate the damage, the VW reverses and accelerates, smashing into a brick wall on the other side of the parking lot and demolishing it.



Now, we were all once new drivers, but this takes the cake by far. There’s “newbie” and then there’s this… this destructive force that will have nothing stand in the way. So maybe all those questions on the Chinese social media about how the driver was even able to get a driver’s license when she’s so unnatural for it are warranted, after all.



Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident, the Mail says. Imagine, however, how this would have played out with pedestrians or other motorists around. We wouldn’t be laughing then, that much is for sure.



“Since the incident did not occur on a public road, the traffic police have not imposed any penalties on the driver,” the Mail reports. That means that she’s not facing any jail time, but she will certainly have to pay for the cars and the wall she wrecked. The incident occurred earlier this month in the Xuancheng, Anhui province, the Daily Mail says. It was captured by surveillance cameras, and reports in the local media say that, despite the damage caused, no charges have – or will be – pressed against the person responsible for it.Speaking of it, the same reports say that she was a woman. You can’t tell whether that’s true or not in the video, but you can tell without a doubt that she or he is a terrible, terrible driver. The footage starts with the black Volkswagen turning into the parking lot and then steadily plowing into 3 other parked cars.From the force of the impact, one is pushed completely out of the parking space and out of view. Then, just as you’d imagine the driver would get out to evaluate the damage, the VW reverses and accelerates, smashing into a brick wall on the other side of the parking lot and demolishing it.Now, we were all once new drivers, but this takes the cake by far. There’s “newbie” and then there’s this… this destructive force that will have nothing stand in the way. So maybe all those questions on the Chinese social media about how the driver was even able to get a driver’s license when she’s so unnatural for it are warranted, after all.Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident, the Mail says. Imagine, however, how this would have played out with pedestrians or other motorists around. We wouldn’t be laughing then, that much is for sure.“Since the incident did not occur on a public road, the traffic police have not imposed any penalties on the driver,” the Mail reports. That means that she’s not facing any jail time, but she will certainly have to pay for the cars and the wall she wrecked.