Driver Wrecks Brand New Travelodge With Mini Excavator Over Unpaid Wages

22 Jan 2019, 13:13 UTC
by
Not being paid on time – or at all – can make even the most reasonable man or woman lose their cool, but this dude took his anger to a whole new level. He drove a mini excavator through a brand new Travelodge hotel he and his team had just finished.
The mayhem was captured on camera by his mates and various videos were spread on social media. Strangely enough, the incident earned the digger the reputation of a “legend,” and support for him has been pouring in. If he wants to, he already has over £2,500 in donations he can collect, thanks to well-wishers on GoFundMe.

You can see one video from the scene at the bottom of the page. When the clip starts, the digger is already inside the hotel, on site in Liverpool, England. Other workers can be heard cheering the driver on, while others are trying to get him to stop. Someone says off-camera something along the lines of, “this is what you get if you don’t pay your men.”

According to reports online, the driver was owed £600 in unpaid wages. Before he started tearing down the place he had helped build, he reportedly got into a dispute with one of his bosses. Clearly, that didn’t go the way he planned it to, so he took matters into his own hands.

Towards the end of the video, one of the man’s mates jumps on the back on the digger and manages to cut the wires. He then jumps out and makes a run for it, while the person filming swears the construction had just wrapped when he decided to wreck it.

Police are still looking for the driver. “We are appealing for information after damage was caused to a hotel under construction in Liverpool,” Merseyside Police says in a statement. “One man experienced eye irritation due to exposure to diesel and was treated at the scene by North West Ambulance Service. It is not believed anyone else was injured during the incident. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services and contractors attended to ensure the site was safe.”

Triton Construction, the main constructor, says that the driver was employed by another groundwork constructor, so it can’t comment on why he hadn’t been paid his wages. However, despite the man’s best efforts, the damage to the building is not structural, so repair work shouldn’t delay the project too much.

