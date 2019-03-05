New Volkswagen Transporter Shows Up In Geneva, Looks Posh In Multivan Flavor

Pedestrian Pulls Hilarious Prank on Driver, Wins at Life

Here’s a prank you can pull on drivers you don’t like or whenever you feel like having a laugh – just make sure you’re not endangering anyone with it beforehand. 7 photos



In other words, make sure the driver you’re pranking is waiting for the light to change. The video was shot by the prankster’s mates, who are clearly (and audibly) having a blast. The man is shown crossing the street and stopping right in front of the car and then carefully stepping over some considerably-sized obstacle.



To be even more convincing, the man also makes sure to look over his shoulder once he’s over the obstacle, as if wondering who could have left that thing – whatever it is – there. Then he’s over to the other side and out of sight.



For a few moments, nothing happens. Then, the door of the car opens slowly and the driver emerges, looking completely baffled. He steps out of the vehicle and looks in front of it, on the crossing, to see what could have made the pedestrian so confused and cautious.



Obviously, there's nothing there, so the driver gets back in his car and drives off. Truth be told, he doesn't seem too amused about the whole thing, but at least he doesn't fly into a rage. Bear that in mind too, if this video gives you any ideas: people can turn into real rage monsters while on the road and this prank could seriously put you at risk with them.



