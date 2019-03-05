autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Pedestrian Pulls Hilarious Prank on Driver, Wins at Life

5 Mar 2019, 13:01 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Here’s a prank you can pull on drivers you don’t like or whenever you feel like having a laugh – just make sure you’re not endangering anyone with it beforehand.
7 photos
JLR is testing a driverless pod with virtual eyes to study pedestrians' behavior around autonomous vehiclesJLR is testing a driverless pod with virtual eyes to study pedestrians' behavior around autonomous vehiclesJLR is testing a driverless pod with virtual eyes to study pedestrians' behavior around autonomous vehiclesJLR is testing a driverless pod with virtual eyes to study pedestrians' behavior around autonomous vehiclesJLR is testing a driverless pod with virtual eyes to study pedestrians' behavior around autonomous vehiclesJLR is testing a driverless pod with virtual eyes to study pedestrians' behavior around autonomous vehicles
A video shot last month in Cape Town, South Africa, is getting a lot of attention after it was shared on social media. It shows a pedestrian pulling a hilarious prank on a driver waiting at the lights. That last part is essential: should you do this on just any pedestrian crossing, you will block traffic and the prank will translate into trouble for other motorists as well.

In other words, make sure the driver you’re pranking is waiting for the light to change. The video was shot by the prankster’s mates, who are clearly (and audibly) having a blast. The man is shown crossing the street and stopping right in front of the car and then carefully stepping over some considerably-sized obstacle.

To be even more convincing, the man also makes sure to look over his shoulder once he’s over the obstacle, as if wondering who could have left that thing – whatever it is – there. Then he’s over to the other side and out of sight.

For a few moments, nothing happens. Then, the door of the car opens slowly and the driver emerges, looking completely baffled. He steps out of the vehicle and looks in front of it, on the crossing, to see what could have made the pedestrian so confused and cautious.

Obviously, there’s nothing there, so the driver gets back in his car and drives off. Truth be told, he doesn’t seem too amused about the whole thing, but at least he doesn’t fly into a rage. Bear that in mind too, if this video gives you any ideas: people can turn into real rage monsters while on the road and this prank could seriously put you at risk with them.

lol pedestrian pedestrian crossing prank viral video South Africa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Latest car models:
SSANGYONG KorandoSSANGYONG Korando Medium SUVMORGAN Plus SixMORGAN Plus Six ExoticFERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticMAZDA CX-30MAZDA CX-30 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactAll car models  
 
 