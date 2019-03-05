Lagonda All-Terrain Concept Previews the Luxury SUV of the Future

From 2022, Lagonda will get another chance at stardom as it launches as a standalone brand under Aston Martin guidance. Not only that, but for now it is the only luxury carmaker dedicated to making electric vehicles.
In 2018, Lagonda tried to show how its cars will look like with the Vision concept, a car meant to be driven on the road. That car pales in comparison with this year’s All-Terrain concept, a machine born to tackle more challenging routes.
Three years from now, Lagonda will target the SUV segment with the successor of the car presently on the floor of the Palexpo. A car whose design was inspired by a super yacht, with rear-hinged back doors and sections of roof that open upwards.
For the interior, Lagonda went back to the Vision and borrowed from it most of the design, including, for instance, the rotating front seats that are to be used when the car is driving in autonomous mode.
“This is a car that would be at home whisking someone straight from a glamorous red carpet event to a remote scientific research lab,” said in a statement Aston Martin Lagonda CEO Andy Palmer.
“It shows the bold possibilities for Lagonda and demonstrates how the company will push to expand horizons in every area, whether it be technology, design or scope of travel."
Lagonda did not release any technical specs to go with the concept, as a production version is still three years away. What the carmaker did say is that the batteries are stored, as one would have imagined, in the floor of the car, and are part of what Lagonda calls the Battery Electric drivetrain.
Whereas the concept wears a very utilitarian name, the production version will, of course, get a designation worthy of an Aston Martin-backed car.
In 2018, Aston Martin filed an application with the British Intellectual Property Office for the name Varekai. Whether the nameplate will be used either for Lagonda’s SUV or for Aston’s own production version of the DBX remains to be seen.
