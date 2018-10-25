Orion Spacecraft Engine Module to Be Shown on November 16

Aston Martin SUV to Have Interior Designed in China

Earlier this week, British car manufacturer Aston Martin announced the creation of a design studio in China, as part of a partnership with Tongji University in Shanghai. 20 photos



According to Marek Reichman, the company’s chief creative officer, this design studio, called Aston Martin Lagonda Creative Lab, NICE 2035 will mostly be in charge of drawing up interiors for upcoming cars.



And its work has already started, as the official says this is the place from where the company’s first SUV , scheduled to be launched sometime at the end of next year, will get its interior layout.



“Collaborating with industry leaders and talented students at Tongji University will allow us to have a deeper understanding of the trends in China, ensuring we are focused on the needs of our Chinese customers,” the official said about the reasons behind the decision.



Historically, all Aston Martin cars have been hand-built in the UK. The fact that parts of some of them will be designed elsewhere doesn’t change that.



As for the Aston Martin SUV, the first foray of the carmaker into this segment of the market, it will be based on the



The five-year gap between the moment the concept was introduced and the start of production is caused by the fact that Aston Martin will assemble it in former Royal Air Force compound at



