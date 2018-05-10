autoevolution
 

Aston Martin to Launch Lagonda Varekai SUV in 2021

Back in the day when SUVs were just entering the market, a range of luxury and sports car builders said they would never make such a thing. When electric vehicles started to rise, they nearly said the same. But the reality is entirely different.
Aston Martin is just the latest of the lot - Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and others – to announce plans to go the SUV way. But not just by creating a model under the Aston Martin brand, but by creating a new brand altogether.

To be called Lagonda, the new brand will be nothing like the 1980s car from which it borrows the name. And will enter the market with a bang unlike any other, with the launch of an electric SUV in 2021.

When announcing the move, Aston Martin was not shy in using big words. The carmaker promises a revolutionary battery drivetrain, a bold design language, and other near-future technologies.

The Lagonda SUV will be built with the Lagonda Vision concept as an inspiration. Presented at this year’s Geneva Motor Show in March, the Vision was everything but an SUV.

Still, Aston says the SUV will borrow the “incredibly bold design language first seen” on the concept.

There’s no word yet on what name the Lagonda SUV will be wearing. Back in March, news of Aston Martin submitting papers with the Intellectual Property Office surfaced. The name for which the company asked for rights is Varekai.

Chances are this will be the name for the SUV. In the Romani language, the word stands for “wherever,” while in slang it used to define “very skillful” or “awesome.”

"In reviving one of the most iconic names in motoring we have created a unique opportunity," said Aston Martin president Andy Palmer.

“The Lagonda SUV is the first of its kind: a spacious, high-performance 4x4 that successfully reconciles a love of technology, luxury and style.”
