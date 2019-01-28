Prince Philip Apologizes For Crash, Insists He’s a Competent Driver at 97

Prince Philip may be responsible for the crash from earlier this month, but that doesn’t make him any less competent as a driver, he says in a letter of apology he sent to one of the victims.
The Mirror obtained the letter from the female recipient. It’s dated January 21 and marks the first time the Duke publicly addresses the crash, after what can best be described as PR hell for himself and the entire Royal Family.
The crash occurred near Sandringham House, as the Duke was coming out of a side road in his Land Rover Freelander 2. He failed to see an oncoming car and was hit by a Kia carrying 2 women and a toddler strapped in a carseat. The Duke wasn’t hurt even though the car flipped twice, but the women suffered a broken wrist and a broken arm, respectively.
Just last week, the passenger in the Kia was telling the media that she hadn’t heard anything from the Duke and that the police were probably covering up the crash by not investigating it properly. After all, this was the Queen’s husband, so he was probably receiving special treatment.
Well, the Duke has finally apologized. In his note, he owns up to his share of the blame but insists that he’s a competent driver, even though his advanced age would make you assume otherwise. He also makes it very clear that the crash wouldn’t have occurred had he not been blinded by the sun.
“I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at the Babingley cross-roads,” the Duke writes. “I have been across that crossing any number of times and I know very well the amount of traffic that uses that main road.”
“In other words, the sun was shining low over the main road. In normal conditions I would have no difficulty in seeing traffic coming from the Dersingham direction, but I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences,” he continues. “I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured.”
He also says he didn’t stop to check on the two women after the accident because a police officer advised him to go back to Sandringham because a crowd was gathering. There’s an implication he would have otherwise.
