autoevolution

Pedestrian Calmly Walks Away After Brutal Accident

22 Oct 2018, 11:30 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Video of an accident involving a taxi and a pedestrian, which occurred last week in Hong Kong, has gone viral. It’s now being used by the local police as a means to ring the alarm on the need for drivers to pay more attention to the road.
29 photos
Ford Fusion Hybrid TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect Taxi
You can see it at the bottom of the page. The Straits Times says it occurred on Po Tung Street in Hong Kong’s New Territories, near Sai Kung Tsung Tsin Church. It was captured by the dashcam of the taxi involved in the accident.

The video shows a group of students on the sidewalk moments before one of them, a teenage girl, comes loose and walks into the street. She is hit directly by the taxi, lifted on the hood and then thrown and flipped in the air, before she falls back on the pavement.

By all means, the hit looks to have been severe, but surprisingly, seconds later, the girl gets up and calmly limps back to the pavement. You don’t see her again for the remainder of the video, though you can see concerned motorists and pedestrians rush to her aid, some of them with phones in their hands.

According to the police, the girl was injured but not that badly. She was taken to the Tseung Kwan O Hospital to be treated for her leg injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. So her walking away calmly wasn’t just her being in shock and not being able to react to the reality of having been hit by a car: she probably was as calm as she appeared.

Even so, the police are using the viral footage to highlight the importance for drivers to pay attention to the road at all times, with no exception. Senior Inspector Jacky Chan (no relation to the Hollywood actor), who was one of the first responders on the scene, tells the local media that drivers must be alert at road crossings, even if they have green at the traffic light.

Similarly, they must be ready to act when they notice someone rushing into the street, as was the case here with the girl. At the same time, “pedestrians should be fully attentive, observe traffic conditions and lights, and not play with their cellphones or do anything that is distracting you from observing the road,” he added.

accident taxi police traffic light pedestrian Hong Kong
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Is It Cheating? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ ExoticSKODA Kodiac GT (China)SKODA Kodiac GT (China) Medium SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVPORSCHE Panamera GTS SportPORSCHE Panamera GTS Sport Upper PremiumAll car models  
 
 