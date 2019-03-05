Female Driver Can’t Stop Taking Selfies While Driving Down Busy Road

This is the kind of video that can efficiently replace your morning cup of coffee (though it won’t taste as good), because it’s bound to get your blood boiling: it’s dahscam footage of a driver snapping selfies while driving down a busy road.

It was posted on social media with a caption that read: “As we stopped at the pedestrian crossing we can clearly see her messing with her phone and even starts to take some selfie photos whilst the car is still moving.”



In the footage, which is also available at the bottom of the page, you can hear the van driver and his brother-in-law debate as to what is happening with the Citroen because it’s driving “a bit weirdly.” One of the men suggests that maybe the driver is on their phone, but a clear answer is offered within moments: yes, the driver is on the phone and she’s also snapping selfies.



“Oh, she's on her phone, that's what it is. She's holding her phone up to the side of her f****ing head,” one of the men says, much to the disbelief of the other. As the van pulls closer to the Citroen, the woman inside is clearly seen snapping pictures of herself on her phone. Her car is moving and she’s paying zero attention to the road.



While we could debate about whether selfies are stupid or a now-inherent part of our culture, there is no debating this:



And the hate this particular woman is now getting is not a case of “they’re hating on me because I’m beautiful.”



