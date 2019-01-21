Lionel Richie’s Model Son Cautioned at Heathrow for Making Bomb Threats

More on this:

1 TSA Agents Are Blasting Explicit Rap Songs by Kanye, Travis Scott at JFK Airport

2 Ryanair Puts 75YO Passenger on Wrong Plane, Sends Him to Malta Instead of Gdansk

3 Delta Airlines Passenger Gets Gun Past TSA, Flies it From Atlanta to Japan

4 Pilot Tries to Climb Into The Cockpit Through Passenger Window Before Takeoff

5 Frontier Airlines is Now Allowing Individual Tips For Flight Attendants