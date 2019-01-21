autoevolution
Lionel Richie’s Model Son Cautioned at Heathrow for Making Bomb Threats

21 Jan 2019, 12:12 UTC ·
The only son of singer Lionel Richie, 24-year-old model Miles “Milo” Brockman Richie, was cautioned at London’s Heathrow Airport after he made fake claims about having a bomb in his bag, it has emerged.
Making false bomb threats is the new, cool way of getting security to let you board a plane, apparently. (Joke, you guys!) TMZ reports that Brockman was at Terminal 5 at Heathrow on Saturday, looking to board a plane for back home in Los Angeles. He had been attending Fashion Week in the British capital and was very eager to make it back to LAX.

So eager he was that he became very “angry” when security wouldn’t let him on board, eyewitnesses tell the media outlet. It was then that he threatened staff with a fake bomb, telling them he had a bomb in his hang luggage and that he would detonate it if he wasn’t allowed to board the plane.

If he thought this was a sure way to get on the flight, he was wrong. More security was called and a scuffle ensued. Brockman ended up punching one of the security guards.

The incident came to a conclusion eventually, and Brockman was cautioned for communicating false information and battery. He accepted the caution, which is the US equivalent of taking responsibility for a caused offense: TMZ says that, while there won’t be charges pressed against him and he doesn’t have to show up in court in relation to the incident, the caution will go on his record.

“A 24-year-old man accepted a caution for communicating false information causing a bomb hoax and battery following an incident at Heathrow Terminal 5 earlier that morning,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police says in a statement.

They would not confirm if the man was Richie, but TMZ says it was him.
