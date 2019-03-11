autoevolution
Olive Green Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Terracotta Cabin Looks Like a Ninja Turtle

We've said it before and we'll say again - configuring a Porsche 911 GT2 RS can be just as exciting as getting behind the wheels of the thing. And with the German automotive producer currently delivering the final units of the Rennsport Neunelfer, we can now bring you some uber-special configurations.
For instance, the car that brought us here comes dressed in a Paint To Sample shade dubbed Olive Green, while packing a cabin finish called Terracotta.

Now, the said interior shade was also presumably used for a few exterior details, namely the decals on the rear wing and the doors. And while these add a bit of controversy to the car's melange, we're focused on the Ninja Turtle look of the car, which is brilliant.

Speaking of the delivery detail we dropped in the intro above, this Neunelfer has just landed in California, so if you happen to be in the area, you might just get to feast your eyes on it.

Now, while we're talking Neunelfer specials, we'll remind you that it won't take long before these start landing for the 992 generation. In fact, the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo has recently made its way onto the web in the form of a leaked photo that seemed to show the supercar inside the factory.

The eight-generation Neunelfer sees rear-wheel-drive Carreras receiving the widebody that used to be reserved for the "4" all-paw models. Nevertheless, the Turbo seems to pack an even fatter posterior, with this possibly matching that of the 991.2 GT2 RS.

As for the motivation, the rumor mill talks about Zuffenhausen retiring the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six of the current car in favor of an all-new engine.

As for the wild side of forum chat, this is where Porschephiles talk about the Turbo S morphing into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, as it has been the case with the Panamera and the Cayenne. Then again, we might have to wait for the ".2" mid-cycle revamp to find out if these rumors are true.

 

How's this for a spec. A brand new PTS Olive Green GT2RS with Terracotta Interior, orange stitching and (presumably) Guards Red decals on the side and rear spoiler was just delivered to Porsche Hoehn. What. A. Spec. Paging @ptsrs for his elaborate opinion on this spec. #PTSGT4 #OliveGreen #GT2RS photos by @elizabethporsche

A post shared by @PTSGT4 - Robin (@ptsgt4) on Mar 9, 2019 at 12:51am PST

