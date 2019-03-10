Ruby Star Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is a Daily Driver, Owner Has 10,000-mile 918 Spyder

These two toys sit extremely far apart and we'll start with the car you can see above, which comes from Salt Lake City, Utah. This 911 doesn't pack the Weissach Package, nor does it come with the magnesium wheels.
Nevertheless, it features goodies such as the full bucket seats and all-LED headlights that come with black inner graphics, as the color is also used for its rims.
According to the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought this striking pair to our attention, this 700 horsepower monster is a daily driver. And it seems that its owner, who doesn't have an Insta account, also happens to enjoy what could be the world's highest-mileage 918 Spyder - the hypercar is said to have around 10,000 miles on the clock.
We can only applaud the automotive life of a collector who doesn't treat the gas-electric hypercar as a garage queen - you'd be surprised by how many owners do this while seeking resale profits.
Moving on to the second rear-engined toy, this comes all the way from Manama, the capital of Bahrain. This toy sports the Weissach Pack, along with satin black magnesium wheels, the Club Sport Package, as well as the same kind of headlights as the car mentioned above (the same can be said about the seats).
"The Manama car is an even bigger mystery, and we know next to nothing about it other than the fact that the owner gave his blessing for these pictures to be shared," we are being told.
