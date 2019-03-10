Ruby Star Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is a Daily Driver, Owner Has 10,000-mile 918 Spyder

autoevolution
There are Porschephiles out there who believe that extreme aero Neunelfers such as the GT2 RS need to come dressed in tame colors. As for those on the other side of this line, they'll certainly be thrilled to feast their eyes on the duo that brought us here.
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Does 9.74 1/4-Mile RunPorsche 911 GT2 RS Does 9.74 1/4-Mile RunPorsche 911 GT2 RS Does 9.74 1/4-Mile Run
To be more precise, we've brought along a pair of Rennsport Models that come dressed in a little shade called Ruby Star, which splits opinions like few other colors in the uber-rich Paint To Sample palette.

These two toys sit extremely far apart and we'll start with the car you can see above, which comes from Salt Lake City, Utah. This 911 doesn't pack the Weissach Package, nor does it come with the magnesium wheels.

Nevertheless, it features goodies such as the full bucket seats and all-LED headlights that come with black inner graphics, as the color is also used for its rims.

According to the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought this striking pair to our attention, this 700 horsepower monster is a daily driver. And it seems that its owner, who doesn't have an Insta account, also happens to enjoy what could be the world's highest-mileage 918 Spyder - the hypercar is said to have around 10,000 miles on the clock.

We can only applaud the automotive life of a collector who doesn't treat the gas-electric hypercar as a garage queen - you'd be surprised by how many owners do this while seeking resale profits.

Moving on to the second rear-engined toy, this comes all the way from Manama, the capital of Bahrain. This toy sports the Weissach Pack, along with satin black magnesium wheels, the Club Sport Package, as well as the same kind of headlights as the car mentioned above (the same can be said about the seats).

"The Manama car is an even bigger mystery, and we know next to nothing about it other than the fact that the owner gave his blessing for these pictures to be shared," we are being told.

 

A PTSRS story by @og_amer: Presenting the only two known PTS Ruby Star (sternrubin; non-metallic UNI; 82N) 991 GT2 RS cars in the world, located on opposite ends of the planet. The first (represented in pictures 1-7) was recently delivered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and sports LEDs in black, standard wheels in satin black, and full bucket seats, while the second (represented in pictures 8-10) is located in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, and sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, black LEDs, full bucket seats, and the Club Sport Package. Since neither owner has an Instagram account, we have precious few details about the inspiration for either car, however we’re told that the Salt Lake City car is daily driven, and that its owner has what may be the highest mileage 918 Spyder ever with over 10,000 miles on the clock. The Manama car is an even bigger mystery, and we know next to nothing about it other than the fact that the owner gave his blessing for these pictures to be shared. Thank you to @saltcitycrew for the pictures of the US car and @porscheclubbahrain for providing images of the Weissach GT2 RS in Bahrain. Paging fellow sternrubin owners @flyinglracing and @konokars. What are your thoughts on what’s arguably the boldest color in Porsche’s history? #PTSRS

