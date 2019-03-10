Ruby Star Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is a Daily Driver, Owner Has 10,000-mile 918 Spyder

A PTSRS story by @og_amer: Presenting the only two known PTS Ruby Star (sternrubin; non-metallic UNI; 82N) 991 GT2 RS cars in the world, located on opposite ends of the planet. The first (represented in pictures 1-7) was recently delivered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and sports LEDs in black, standard wheels in satin black, and full bucket seats, while the second (represented in pictures 8-10) is located in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, and sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, black LEDs, full bucket seats, and the Club Sport Package. Since neither owner has an Instagram account, we have precious few details about the inspiration for either car, however we’re told that the Salt Lake City car is daily driven, and that its owner has what may be the highest mileage 918 Spyder ever with over 10,000 miles on the clock. The Manama car is an even bigger mystery, and we know next to nothing about it other than the fact that the owner gave his blessing for these pictures to be shared. Thank you to @saltcitycrew for the pictures of the US car and @porscheclubbahrain for providing images of the Weissach GT2 RS in Bahrain. Paging fellow sternrubin owners @flyinglracing and @konokars. What are your thoughts on what’s arguably the boldest color in Porsche’s history? #PTSRS

