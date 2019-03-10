Underberg Green Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows Dramatic Spec

autoevolution
Examples of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS are still reaching their owners, even though deliveries should come to an end later this year. Of course, this means we get to show you splendid examples of the Rennsport Neunelfer, such as the one that brought us here.
This Porscha comes dressed in a splendid hue called Underberg Green, which helps the supercar establish a stronger connection to its family three, since it adds to the understated aura of the machine.

According to social media gossip only one other example of the 991.2-gen GT2 RS in the world comes dressed in the said shade, so the collector value of the thing is uber-serious. And while this unit spends its days in the US, the other one reportedly sits in Germany - keep in mind that we showed you the Old Continent car in July last year.

Main hue aside, this Zuffenhausen toy comes in Nurburgring attack configuration. To be more precise, the missile sports the Weissach Package, while also being fitted with the uber-light magnesium wheels.

Oh, and let's not forget the all-LED headlights, which come with black inner graphics that match the exposed carbon on the vehicle.

While we're talking Porsche 911 GT2 RS configurations, we'll remind you of other standout specs we brought under the spotlights this year.

At one end of the extroversion scale we find a rear-engined toy that comes dressed in Voodoo Blue, with the stripes adorning the center section of the car coming in red and white - that's right, we're looking at an American Flag spec here, so this one is not for everybody.

However, at the other end of the scale we find a Dark Sea Blue example of the 700 horsepower monster. And the fact that the magnesium wheels of the beast are dressed in the same shade means the spec is the kind we dream of.

 

