Brewster Green 2020 Porsche 911 Spec Looks So Lavish

10 Mar 2019
The first customers of the 2020 Porsche 911 are set to take delivery of their toys this summer. And what better way to pass the time than keeping an eye on the 992 and sharing the fresh stuff with you? Keeping the eight-generation Neunelfer on our radar has brought us some attention-worthy real-world sightings, along with rendering portrays potential specs. And we are now here to show you a fresh example of the latter.
This Neunelfer is portrayed in Brewster Green, a shade that stands out without being all the extrovert, as is the case with Miami Blue, for instance. For the sake of comparison, here's a Brewster Green 991.2 GT3 from the real world.

Main shade aside, the wheels of this Porscha come finished in Satin White Gold. And the same color is used for the decals and the "Porsche" script on the sides of the sportscar.

And while we're discussing the spec of this Porscha, we must also mention the red finish of the brake calipers.

Speaking of the 992 Neunelfer, we'll remind you this year might brings us a special. We're refering to the 911 Turbo. And while we've been spying the supercar since last year, a photo that seemed to show it inside the factory recently leaked onto the web.

Now that even the rear-wheel drive Carrera models get the wide hips (this used to be a feature of the AWD models), it looks like the posterior of the Turbo is even fatter, with this possibly matching that of the current GT2 RS.

As for the motivation, Zuffenhausen could retire the 3.8-liter flat-six of the Turbo, replacing it with an all-new motor in the pursuit of extra efficiency, even though the first does come with a civilian anti-lag system (the engine is used as an air pump when the driver's foot isn't on the gas) and variable geometry turbos.

The rumor mill also talks about the Neunelfer following the gas-electric examples set by the Panamera and the Cayenne, with the Turbo S badge becoming the Turbo S E-Hybrid.

 

