Brewster Green 2020 Porsche 911 Spec Looks So Lavish

The first customers of the 2020 Porsche 911 are set to take delivery of their toys this summer. And what better way to pass the time than keeping an eye on the 992 and sharing the fresh stuff with you? Keeping the eight-generation Neunelfer on our radar has brought us some attention-worthy real-world sightings, along with rendering portrays potential specs. And we are now here to show you a fresh example of the latter.