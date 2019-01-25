Public School Headmaster Forces Teen Car Vandals to Apologize to Their Victims

The headmaster of a prestigious public school in the UK will not have the students go out and make fools of themselves without having to suffer the consequences – especially if that involves damage to other people’s property.
A couple of nights ago, two teens went out on the town in Framlingham, Suffolk and caused serious damage to at least 4 cars. As one of the car owners complained on Facebook, the boys used rocks and other objects to smash the car’s windshields, because that was their idea of “fun” for the night.
The victims and the police worked together, and CCTV footage helped identify the culprits. As it turns out, they’re students at the nearby Framlingham College, and headmaster Paul Taylor has every intention of seeing them make amends with their victims, regardless of the course of action the police take against them.
In a statement to the media, Taylor confirms the boys are students at his school, admitting that he was “mortified” to learn of what they had done, the Daily Mail reports.
“We treasure the relationship between our college and the town that we have built over the last 10 years,” he says. “I have been in touch with all four of the victims affected and we are organizing for the repairs to their cars through the college as well.”
To teach them accountability, the teens will have to sit down across the table from their victims and apologize to them while looking them in the eye, the headmaster adds.
Local authorities say that, as of now, only 2 car owners have reported damage to their vehicle on the night in question, even though reports say they damaged at least 4 cars. The investigation is still underway and an officer has already spoken to the headmaster about his plans of having the culprits apologize. Whether that will keep them out of similar trouble in the future remains to be seen.
