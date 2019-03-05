Teen Kills Friend During “Horseplay” Incident With Car in Parking Lot

In a release posted on the official Facebook page, the Wicklife Police Department informs they have 18-year-old Gary Reba in custody for his participation in an incident that took the life of 17-year-old Anthony Noch.The two and another friend had been bowling inside an alley for the evening and they planned to leave together in the same car. Noch remained inside for a while longer to pay, and Reba and the other pal went to the vehicle, which they had left in the parking lot. That’s when Reba got the idea of playing a practical joke on Noch, the kind we’ve all probably witnessed ourselves at least once in our life. There was never any malicious intent behind it.“Investigation determined the incident occurred during ‘horseplay’ between the friends,” the PD says. “Reba moved the car from it's original parking spot, so that Noch would come outside and have to look for the car. As he did so, Reba drove towards Noch to startle him, and; in doing so, struck Noch with the front driver's side corner of his car. Noch fell to the ground and suffered a serious head injury.”Noch was immediately transported to a local hospital and then to the University Hospital in Cleveland. He died the next day, from the injury sustained in the fall.“The driver; Gary Reba, was arrested and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated vehicular homicide. At this time, there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs were involved,” the statement further says.