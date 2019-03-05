autoevolution

Heartless Human Leaves Dog in Freezing Car to Spend The Day Skiing

5 Mar 2019, 9:35 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One heartless human puts his dog in a very dangerous situation but still got to take it home at the end of the day, along with a citation from the police and a verbal warning that the next time might result in animal cruelty charges.
6 photos
Land Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessoriesLand Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessoriesLand Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessoriesLand Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessoriesLand Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessories
It happened in a parking lot in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, where Officer Kevin Salmon responded to a call of an animal making a lot of noise from inside one of the parked cars. He arrived at the scene and sat with his eye on the vehicle for a full hour, hoping the owner would eventually return, he reveals in a chat with Fox13.

“He was showing signs of, not duress, but needing to vacate the vehicle,” Officer Salmon explains. “The dog was obviously wound up and agitated from being in the car. I wasn’t willing to risk the dog’s safety over leaving him in the car in sub-freezing temperatures the rest of the day. I sat there and watched the dog for an hour hoping the owner would respond.”

Indeed, the temperature outside was freezing. The dog had no water or food or blankets inside, and a couple of the windows had been left cracked open. The owner would later tell Salmon this with some pride, as if he had taken precautions to ensure the dog’s safety, but as the Officer points out, given the weather, this only made things worse.

When Salmon saw that the owner wasn’t returning to the car, he broke into the car and took the dog to headquarters, where it spent the rest of the day eating and playing. The owner eventually came to recover it and admitted that he left it locked in the car for the entire day while he was out skiing. His first thought had been to leave it alone at home but, he said, that would have meant the dog would have bothered the neighbors with its barking.

Officer Salmon believes the man will never make the same mistake again.

“This is going to be a good learning experience for him and I don’t anticipate having the same problem,” he says. “If people would treat their dogs more like their grandmothers – you’re not going to leave your grandma in a car in the winter time all day long while you go skiing.”

Leaving pets or children in locked cars in cold weather is just as dangerous as leaving them inside hot cars, the Officer points out.
fail PARKING SPOT dog animal hot car police Utah
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Latest car models:
RENAULT ClioRENAULT Clio CompactMercedes-AMG GLE 43 CoupeMercedes-AMG GLE 43 Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Medium SUVMercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATICMercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Medium SUVJAGUAR XEJAGUAR XE Lower PremiumAll car models  
 
 