Man Cooks Well-Done Steak in His Parked Car, on Hot Australian Day

18 Jan 2019
Imagine how good the inside of that car smelled: an Australian man from Mildura, in the state of Victoria, claims to have conducted an experiment that resulted in a well-done steak. It was cooked inside his car, with no fire, just the heat from the vehicle.
We all know, at least in theory, of the dangers of hot cars. Well, this dude aimed to show exactly what happens to a child, elderly person or pet when left inside a closed vehicle, even if it’s parked in the shade. So he bought a steak and left it inside.

As he claims in a now-viral Facebook post, when he got back to his car, the steak was done. The photos surely seem to indicate as much, but many doubt it was cooked solely from the heat in the car.

“Yesterday at 11am I put a porterhouse steak in my car which was parked in the shade and left it until 4 pm.. It was very well done upon my return,” the Mildura Dockside Cafe worker writes. “With this heat wave please remember never to leave children, elderly or animals in the car. Always check on elderly neighbors, ensure your pets have a way to keep cool and cool drinking water.”

He also uses the caption to plug the cafe, but that was to be expected, since the post went up on the Facebook page of the establishment. He also posted of the steak before and after being left in the char for 5 hours.

On the day he did the experiment, temperatures in Mildura reached 45.8 degrees Celsius / 114.44 degrees Fahrenheit. On hot days, a car acts like an oven and can even reach the temperatures of one, regardless if it’s left in the shade or not.

While many doubt that the results are legitimate, most commenters applaud the worker for his good intentions and for using the platform to raise awareness on an issue that continues to cost human and animal lives: hot cars.

