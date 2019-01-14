Here’s How One Dalmatian Can Put a $180,000 RV Into Water, Total It

Dog owners will overlook most of their pets’ misdeeds, but chances are few other men could have found it in their heart to forgive poor Bodi, a 2-year-old Dalmatian who sent his human’s very expensive RV into a lake.

It was all a mistake, of course, but it will probably be a very costly one for the owner. His name is Eric Jackson and he’s a professional fisherman taking part in last weekend’s Fishing League Worldwide tour. The FLW started for him on the wrong footing, with both his fishing boat and his RV into a Texas lake.Jackson has posted a video of the mishap and the amazing RV-rescue operation on his YouTube channel. He seems pretty chill for a guy who may have just lost $180,000 because his dog couldn’t keep his paws off the reverse button.“As a Pro Bass Fisherman on the FLW Tour I was ‘carefully’ launching my Ranger, Evinrude boat, rigged up and ready with Raymarine, Power Pole, Strike King, Lews equipment... not thinking that what was really at risk at the moment was my RV, which had my two Dalmatians in it and my 2 year old, Bodi, would put his foot on the Reverse button and drive me into the water,” Eric writes in the caption of the video.When he noticed the RV was moving and he wasn’t just imagining things because he was about to faint, Jackson jumped off the trailer and into the RV, which was already filling up with water. He ran to the front of the vehicle and hit the brakes, but by that time, it was already too late: the RV was with all wheels inside the lake, stuck.Jackson tells the Daily Mail that the rescue operation lasted only about 10 minutes, thanks to help from fellow fishers – who also helped him document the mishap. It was enough time, though, to cause irreparable damage to the RV.“The transmission is full of water, the electric system is fried. It doesn't run, it's not going anywhere,” he says. “Tomorrow we'll find out whether we need to get it fixed or totaled, but my guess is they're gonna total it.”Jackson went to complete the fishing competition and then returned home – the one without any wheels on it. He’s already planning for a replacement RV, but this time, he will take active measures to ensure Bodi doesn’t wreck it.