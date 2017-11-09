$1.6 Million Luxury Motorhome Will Carry You and Your Sports Car in Style

Have you ever seen rich people - and we do mean filthy rich ones that have over $1 million to spare - take their holidays in an RV? You probably haven't and you probably never will, which might put a dent in Volkner Mobil's business plan.

7 photos



Wait, what? Yes, just in case you're one of those 0.00001 percent of the 1 percent who actually have access to over one million dollars and enjoy a motorhome holiday, then Volkner Mobil has the thing for you. It's called Volkner Mobil Performance and it's quite probably the best RV you've seen so far.



With a maximum admissible weight of 18 ton, up to 12 meters in length (nearly 40 feet) and 3.8 meters high (12.5 feet), the Performance is completely worthy of its "house on wheels" description. The Germans can have it built either on a Volvo or a Mercedes-Benz bus chassis with up to 460 hp, and slide-out walls are also an option.



Everything that goes inside is customizable, but the one you see here reportedly costs $1.7 million. To be fair, it does look like a posh hotel room and it comes with a heated bath and a completely fitted kitchen (it looks like there's even an electric slicer there). Then again so does a non-wheeled house you could buy for half the price.



The best thing about the Volkner Mobil Performance is the patented central garage - that's right, like any self-respecting home, this one has a special place for your car as well. A hydraulic lift lowers the platform, enabling the owner to go for a ride in their BMW i8 (or



