Sant Hilari Motorcycle Collection to Sell in April at Bohams Auction

About 100 MX and Enduro motorcycles manufactured over the decades by a wide range of bike builders will go on sale at the hands of Bonhams in April, without reserve, at the International Classic MotorCycle Show that takes place in Stafford, UK.

Among the highlights of the collection are a 1976 Husqvarna 250 CR GP with an estimated price of between £2,500-3,500, a 1983 Maico 250 Motocross valued at £2,800 – 3,500 or a 1954/1957 Tri-BSA 498cc Motocross (£6,000-9,000). Several prototypes are also featured in the collection.



'We at Bonhams pride ourselves on catering to every aspect of the motorcycling world, and competition machines play an integral role within it,” said in a statement James Stensel, the head of Bonhams’ motorcycle department.



“So many of today's best riders cut their teeth on competition motorcycles, and it is a corner of the market that is sadly often overlooked despite its passionate international fan base. We look forward to welcoming like-minded enthusiasts and collectors to our Spring Stafford Sale for another two-day motorcycle bonanza."



The Sant Hilari Motorcycle Collection came to be at the hands of an unnamed vendor that over the years worked as rider and a works mechanic for several racing teams.



Since the Spring Stafford Sale at the International Classic MotorCycle Show spans for a total of two days in April, this 100+ motorcycle collection is not the only one going under Bonham’s hammer.



