2020 Peugeot 208 Resets Modern Hatch Design at Geneva 2019

The all-new Peugeot 208 is everything we expected it to be and more. The design is modern with surprising details everywhere you look and definite improvements in ergonomics and quality over the previous generation.

The taillights are joined by a shiny black band, making them look like the wrap around the car. All models get this bold piano black diffuser insert too, though only the GT Line seems to have visible exhaust pipes and a big spoiler over the trunk.



Inside, the 208 is an evolution of what we saw in the



The engine lineup is pretty simple. You've got the 1.2 PureTech family and the 1.5 BlueHDi diesel with 100 HP . The base unit makes 75 HP, and we think it's naturally aspirated, coming only with a 5-speed manual. The 100 HP unit is available with a 6-speed stick or an 8-speed auto, while the range-topping 130 HP model is auto-only. Gone is the 200 horsepower 1.6-liter of old.



But the real headline grabber is the so-called e-208, an all-electric model. Battery technology has come of age. Whereas the first Peugeot EV, the Mitsubishi-built iOn, had limited range despite bespoke construction, the e-208 manages to squeeze 50 kWh using basically the areas under all the seats.



