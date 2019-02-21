RWB 997 Porsche 911 Is the First Water-Cooled Rauh-Welt Begriff

Man Runs Over Family of 8 After Being Asked Not to Smoke Around The Kids

What should have been a common sense thing (i.e. not smoking around children) turned into a nasty argument and into a tragedy, when the smoker that had been admonished rammed his car into a family of 8. 7 photos



Again, even for a smoker, this is a common sense request, but this particular man didn’t see it that way. After the brief argument with the father, he walked over to his car, got in and then rammed the vehicle into the family. The police have identified the suspect as Jason Mendez, 35, of Washingtonville, New York, driving a car with Texas plates.



This was no accident, either.



“The smoker got into his car and plowed into the 7-Eleven, striking all eight members of the family,” ABC News notes. “He then reversed the vehicle and drove forward again, striking the family members a second time, according to police.”



The mother died on the spot, before the ambulance even arrived. The father and 2 children were hospitalized for their injuries and are listed as critical, while the other kids were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



Mendez has been charged with second-degree murder and 7 counts of attempted murder, but the police don’t rule out additional charges as the investigation proceeds. When the officers arrived at the scene, Mendes was



“He didn't say anything initially to the police officers,” Haverstraw Police Captain Martin Lund says. “He refused to drop the knife. Then he was tased at the scene and taken down.”



