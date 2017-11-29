autoevolution
 

Refreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New Interior

29 Nov 2017
by
We have to admit that we were a little too excited about the Mazda6, which looked like a big refresh in the first teaser. However, Mazda has opted to focus on technology rather than styling with its 2018 model year mid-size sedan.
On paper, the 2018 Mazda6 should have a hard time competing with the all-new Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. However, we've always been fans of this Japanese brand and what it can do.

Let's start with what we find under the hood: horsepower. There's a new SKYACTIV-G 2.5 T, with T standing for Turbo. The unit is shared with the CX-9 and produces 250-hp plus 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. Getting familiar with the nuts and bolts, we find that it features what Mazda calls a Dynamic Pressure Turbo.

Basically, it's a twin-scroll turbo. What's odd is that while the maximum output requires premium gas, you can use regular, in which case you'll only have 227-hp. You also can't get a manual with this engine because they put it on high-spec models.

The regular 2.5-liter is still available, making the usual 184-hp. Mazda says it's made it smoother while giving it a significant efficiency boost through cylinder deactivation. At speeds between 25 and 50 mph, two bangers don't get fuel, but we don't know how many mpg that saves.

On the outside, the face is the only important change. You've got a bold new grille that connects to the headlights using a sizeable metallic trim piece. But on the inside, nearly everything looks new.

The 2018 Mazda6 has a dash that looks stretched to create the illusion of space. The top-spec Signature has received things like Sen wood, Nappa leather, and UltraSuede. On the tech front, we see a new 8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment, radar cruise control, a 360-degree camera system and a 7-inch TFT gauge display.
