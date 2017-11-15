autoevolution
 

Toyota-Mazda Shared Plant To Crop Up In Alabama Or North Carolina

15 Nov 2017, 14:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Building and selling cars is big business. And in addition to big, it’s complicated business for one too many reasons, chief among which is legislation. In the U.S., for example, it’s easier for foreign automakers to build cars locally because the state will offer incentives. This, in turn, creates jobs, and the pricing advantage over imports is nothing to scoff at.
9 photos
2017 Toyota Yaris iA and Corolla iM Coming to New York2017 Toyota Yaris iA and Corolla iM Coming to New York2017 Toyota Yaris iA and Corolla iM Coming to New York2017 Toyota Yaris iA and Corolla iM Coming to New York2017 Toyota Yaris iA and Corolla iM Coming to New York2017 Toyota Yaris iA and Corolla iM Coming to New York2017 Toyota Yaris iA and Corolla iM Coming to New York2017 Toyota Yaris iA and Corolla iM Coming to New York
Toyota and Mazda find themselves in this situation, with the two announcing that they’re planning on spending $1.6 billion on a plant in the United States that will create 4,000 jobs. The factory would be operational by 2021, but there’s a catch with this promise. And that catch is, Toyota and Mazda have refused to spell out the location where the plant will be.

The background story originates with Donald Trump, who attacked Toyota with abig border tax” over the automaker’s plan to construct a factory in Guanajuato, Mexico. There, Toyota would’ve produced the Corolla, but once President Trump got in on the action, the Japanese automaker decided that it would be better to build the Tacoma in Mexico.

Trump’s attack wasn’t in vain, for the POTUS convinced Toyota to relegate Corolla production to the United States, at the factory this story is about. Mazda joined Toyota in its ambitious plan, with Mazda announcing that it'll build “new crossover vehicles” at the yet-to-be-constructed plant.

According to Bloomberg, the search for a location for the Toyota-Mazda plant has been narrowed to two states: Alabama and North Carolina. All that’s left to do now is for state officials to sweeten the deal, with Toyota-Mazda expected to take the better offer as far as incentives are concerned.

Whichever state wins, the shared factory is actually a victory for the Trump administration. After all, it is “the first new auto assembly plant to be announced during the tenure of President Donald Trump,” and that’s good news considering Ford will source the next-generation Focus from China.

Editor's note:

Mazda2 Sedan-based Scion iA pictured.
Mazda Toyota industry US donald trump production
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Prius cTOYOTA Prius c CompactTOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVTOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVTOYOTA Auris TouringTOYOTA Auris Touring CompactTOYOTA Auris 5 DoorsTOYOTA Auris 5 Doors CompactAll TOYOTA models  