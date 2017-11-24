2018 Mazda CX-5 Adds Cylinder-Deactivation Technology, More Standard Goodies

Mazda
didn’t publish the fuel economy for the 2018 CX-5, and the figures have yet to be uploaded to the Environmental Protection Agency’s website. Still, the automaker promises improved gas mileage, which is also made possible by various other small updates brought to the engine.
Less internal friction and shutting down two of the four cylinders at cruising speeds is how the latest version of the 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G saves fuel, but that’s not all the CX-5
has going for it. The 2018 model year sees the compact crossover gain more standard equipment for all trim levels.
The Sport, which is $105 more expensive
than before at $24,150 before destination, flaunts leather on the steering wheel and shift knob. Blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are also included. The Sport with i-Activ AWD
is $1,300 more expensive than the Sport FWD
at $25,450.
Moving on to the mid-range Touring ($26,215 and $27,515), customers get 19-inch alloy wheels and the complete i-Activsense suite of safety and driver-assist features. Leatherette-wrapped seats, keyless entry, heated front seats with 6-way power adjustments for the driver, dual-zone climate control, rear air-con vents, and two rear USB ports are on the menu too.
The range-topping Grand Touring, meanwhile, ships with pretty much all the bells and whistles from the get-go. Priced at $29,645 and $30,945, the best-equipped CX-5 of the lineup adds two-position memory driver’s seat, leather on the seats, LED fog lights and taillights, adaptive headlights, and a four-month trial subscription of SiriusXM satellite radio. Opting for the Grand Touring Premium Package ($1,395) sweetens the deal with a head-up display, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and wiper de-icer.
Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships in December, the 2018 Mazda CX-5 can be beautified by choosing one of the three available premium paint colors. These are Soul Red Crystal
($595), Machine Gray Metallic ($300), and Snowflake White Pearl Mica ($200).