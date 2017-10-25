Mazda Kai and Vision Coupe Concepts Reveal Carbon Fiber in Tokyo

We've already seen the two Mazda concepts in official photos. However, live photos reveal the Kai and Vision Coupe have so much more to offer than meets the eye.

Mazda isn't really competing on the gasoline engine front right now, as the 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G isn't a real rival for It's become a tradition for Mazda to preview its designs with fresh concepts. Some have been a little closer to production-spec, like the Mazda2-previewing Hazumi of 2014. However, they are always fascinating to look at.The Kai and Vision are no exceptions - bold statements that wouldn't look out of place in an Aston Martin Showroom. Both models have a GT-like elegance to them, shared through a new grille and headlight design, as well as minimalist interiors.The thing you can't see in the initial photos is just how exquisitely they are made. On the Kai, both the front and the rear diffuser are made from carbon fiber, a material that's also seen on the side skirts. Both concepts have wheels, grille frames and exhaust pieces that are exquisitely carved from single pieces of metal.The interiors are works of art as well. Mazda is clearly previewing a combination of analog and digital instruments, as well as a class-leading head-up display size.Everything is covered in beautiful leather, and there are touches of Japanese wood carving techniques. But look past the fancy stuff, and you might notice door hinges and rubber seals from a production car. Could the 2019/2020 Mazda3 and Mazda6 be hiding underneath the glitz?Mazda isn't really competing on the gasoline engine front right now, as the 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G isn't a real rival for Honda's 2-liter turbo . However, there's a new 2-liter being developed that promises diesel-like fuel economy from a gasoline motor. So even if they looked like dogs, the next Mazda3 and Mazda6 would still sell like hotcakes. But they don't; they look like supermodels.