autoevolution

Toddler Falls 6 Stories, Lands on Car, Survives

12 Apr 2019, 12:06 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A 20-month-old boy is in critical but stable condition, and is expected to make a full recovery after falling 6 stories out the window of his home. The roof of a car parked right under the window broke his fall.
85 photos
Refreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New Interior2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)Refreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New InteriorRefreshed 2018 Mazda6 Gets 250 HP Turbo Engine and New Interior2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)
Car owner Ed Lu works at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington and, on this particular day, thought he’d bike to work instead of driving. He left his Mazda in his designated parking spot, which happened to be right under the window where the boy fell some hours later.

Redmond police spokesman James Perry tells KIRO7 that the mother of the boy had put him down for a nap in the room and opened the window to air before going into the living room, with the other kids. The toddler woke up and pushed on the window screen, falling out of it. He was lucky the car broke his fall.

“There are a lot of things that came into play that allowed that child to land on the car the way that he did,” Perry explains. “The boy landed in a way where the car absorbed enough of the impact that he was awake and crying when paramedics arrived.”

Perry also warns parents that window screens are not meant to keep children safe: their only purpose is to keep bugs and flies out of the room. For protection, parents must use special locks that allow the window to open only for about 4 inches, which means they don’t have enough room to fall out of them.

Lu, for his part, says this strange coincidence has turned him into a believer, of sorts.

“That's a big dent,” he says for the same media outlet. “You know, I can't say that I do normally [believe in miracles], but this time I don't know how else I could term it, the child to land on the car the way that he did. We're all lucky I guess that I biked in today rather than driving in to work.”

Mazda Children safety police Washington
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupeFORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverFORD KugaFORD Kuga Small SUVMercedes-AMG CLA 35Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 CompactPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 