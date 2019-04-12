Jealous Teen Crashes Into Elderly Couple’s Home After Car Chase

Toddler Falls 6 Stories, Lands on Car, Survives

Car owner Ed Lu works at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington and, on this particular day, thought he’d bike to work instead of driving. He left his Mazda in his designated parking spot, which happened to be right under the window where the boy fell some hours later.Redmond police spokesman James Perry tells KIRO7 that the mother of the boy had put him down for a nap in the room and opened the window to air before going into the living room, with the other kids. The toddler woke up and pushed on the window screen, falling out of it. He was lucky the car broke his fall.“There are a lot of things that came into play that allowed that child to land on the car the way that he did,” Perry explains. “The boy landed in a way where the car absorbed enough of the impact that he was awake and crying when paramedics arrived.”Perry also warns parents that window screens are not meant to keep children safe: their only purpose is to keep bugs and flies out of the room. For protection, parents must use special locks that allow the window to open only for about 4 inches, which means they don’t have enough room to fall out of them.Lu, for his part, says this strange coincidence has turned him into a believer, of sorts.“That's a big dent,” he says for the same media outlet. “You know, I can't say that I do normally [believe in miracles], but this time I don't know how else I could term it, the child to land on the car the way that he did. We're all lucky I guess that I biked in today rather than driving in to work.”