autoevolution

Collie Heroically Saves Chihuahua From Certain Death by Mazda CX-5

15 Apr 2019, 13:03 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
In today’s “dogs are amazing” news, here’s a new viral video that shows the heroic gesture one Border Collie made for his smaller and less fast Chihuahua brother, saving him from certain death by their human’s car.
42 photos
2020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-30
The entire thing was captured by the surveillance camera mounted outside a home in Gaspé City in Quebec, Canada, and footage was later posted online. It’s now gone viral, and for good reason, too. You can also check it out at the bottom of the page.

A man is seen outside, playing with 2 larger and 1 smaller dogs. Then, a woman comes out and walks towards a blue Mazda CX-5, getting in the driver seat. She starts backing the car into the driveway to leave, not even noticing that the tiny Chihuahua is crawling back to where he had played before, perhaps looking for more fun time.

That’s when the Border Collie swoops in – literally so –, grabs the smaller pooch by the neck and rushes him to safety. If this were a superhero movie, the audience would be in tears at the sight of the heroic deed, if only you watch it with some rousing background music playing in your mind.

“First I thought I had crushed my dog,” the driver says, admitting that she saw a flash of dog in the rear-view mirror. She was clearly not able to stop in time, so had it not been for the Collie, the Chihuahua would’ve been a gonner.

The driver backed up the car again and came out to check on the pooch, and was visibly relieved to see both dogs waiting for her, tails wagging and all.

That said, while this story has a happy-ending, it’s best if you take all precautions when backing your car into the driveway, especially if you have tiny pets. Make sure they’re locked away safely, lest they accidentally run into your blind spot and you lose them for good.

Mazda Mazda CX-5 animal dog pets safety viral video
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactNISSAN Tiida/Versa SedanNISSAN Tiida/Versa Sedan CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupeAll car models  
 
 