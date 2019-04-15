Golden Porsche Panamera is “Too Shiny,” Too Dangerous For German Roads

Collie Heroically Saves Chihuahua From Certain Death by Mazda CX-5

In today’s “dogs are amazing” news, here’s a new viral video that shows the heroic gesture one Border Collie made for his smaller and less fast Chihuahua brother, saving him from certain death by their human’s car. 42 photos



A man is seen outside, playing with 2 larger and 1 smaller dogs. Then, a woman comes out and walks towards a blue



That’s when the Border Collie swoops in – literally so –, grabs the smaller pooch by the neck and rushes him to safety. If this were a superhero movie, the audience would be in tears at the sight of the heroic deed, if only you watch it with some rousing background music playing in your mind.



“First I thought I had crushed my dog,” the driver says, admitting that she saw a flash of dog in the rear-view mirror. She was clearly not able to stop in time, so had it not been for the Collie, the Chihuahua would’ve been a gonner.



The driver backed up the car again and came out to check on the pooch, and was visibly relieved to see both dogs waiting for her, tails wagging and all.



That said, while this story has a happy-ending, it’s best if you take all precautions when backing your car into the driveway, especially if you have tiny pets. Make sure they’re locked away safely, lest they accidentally run into your blind spot and you lose them for good.



