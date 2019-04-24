autoevolution

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe Rendering Shows Refined Styling

24 Apr 2019, 19:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
2013 was the year when the 4 Series split off from the 3 Series. However, its styling was always just a keener version of the sedan's, and that seems to continue with the next generation.
2 photos
2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe Rendering Shows Refined Styling
How do we know? We've already seen several versions of the G-series model, which is probably going to come out early next year, including the cabriolet and the i4, which is a Gran Coupe with an electric setup. But today, we're just going to focus on the coupe, which was rendered by the Russian website Kolesa.

Most of their renderings have been pretty accurate, and we have no reason to doubt their vision of the 4 Series. However, this feels like it could be a shot in the dark, as the prototypes have all been very thickly camouflaged.

The front end design is everything we expect from a new BMW. Changes start with a big step in the kidney grille and a narrower version of the 3 Series headlight unit. This streamline bumper may not be popular with those who expect their Bavarian car to look angry.

The back view continues to be influenced by the new 3 Series. However, the rear fascia is more sporty here and so is the redesigned roof around the D-pillars. Benefitting from the same CLAR as bigger models, this new 4er should be a little longer yet also slightly lighter than before.

Expect the usual incremental steps for all the popular four- and six-cylinder engines, going all the way up to the M range. We expect M440i and M440d models, as well as a new M4 with as much as 510 HP in Competition spec. All these configurations should come with 3-liter engines and optional AWD. Of course, a plug-in hybrid wouldn't catch us completely off guard, even though a frugal, green sports coupe seems a little strange.
2021 BMW 4 Series BMW 4 Series
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 