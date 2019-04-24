2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe Rendering Shows Refined Styling

2013 was the year when the 4 Series split off from the 3 Series. However, its styling was always just a keener version of the sedan's, and that seems to continue with the next generation.

2 photos



Most of their renderings have been pretty accurate, and we have no reason to doubt their vision of the 4 Series. However, this feels like it could be a shot in the dark, as the prototypes have all been very thickly camouflaged.



The front end design is everything we expect from a new BMW. Changes start with a big step in the kidney grille and a narrower version of the 3 Series headlight unit. This streamline bumper may not be popular with those who expect their Bavarian car to look angry.



The back view continues to be influenced by the new 3 Series. However, the rear fascia is more sporty here and so is the redesigned roof around the D-pillars. Benefitting from the same CLAR as bigger models, this new 4er should be a little longer yet also slightly lighter than before.



