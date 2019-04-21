autoevolution

2020 Audi Q7 Facelift Should Look Like This

21 Apr 2019, 20:37 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Q7 is one of Audi's most important models, but it was never a looker. The first generation was like a bloated mess with decorative trim while the second arrived too early to take advantage of the Marc Lichte design magic.
2 photos
2020 Audi Q7 Facelift Should Look Like This
So it's safe to say that much is expected of the Q7's mid-life facelift that, according to Audi's roadmap, should debut later this year. Ahead of that, prototypes have been spied on numerous occasions, mainly undergoing winter testing in Scandinavia.

To be more precise, we expect the facelift to hit the market during the 3rd quarter, before the Frankfurt Motor Show. But we don't have to wait that long, as the design is being depicted pretty accurately by this rendering, posted by the Russian website Kolesa.

It shows how the revised front end now revolves around an eight-point grille and how the headlights have been given a similar signature to the newer, better-looking Q8 model. What's going on at the back? New taillights, obviously, as well as a revised bumper.

The renderings also reveal a large chrome strip connecting the two rear lighting units and another piece on the lower bumper, mimicking the appearance of taillights. Only the interior is being left out here, and we honestly don't know if Audi will do a complete revamp, installing the double-screen dashboard. It should, but that sounds like a really costly retrofit.

Thankfully, most of the engine work is already done, due to the ever-changing emissions regulations in Europe. You can have a 45 TDI with 231 HP or a 50 TDI making 286 HP, both with 3-liter V6 engines, quattro and an 8-speed automatic. The only other possible powertrain is the TFSIe plug-in hybrid, shared with other Audi models.

At the end of 2018, Audi stopped offering the SQ7 with its 4-liter TDI, and we don't know if it's coming back. It would be pretty strange for it to be discontinued, considering the same engine is coming to the SQ8, but it does emit around 190 grams of naughty CO2.
2020 Audi Q7 Audi rendering Audi Q7 SUV
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
AUDI models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactAUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 