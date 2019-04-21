2020 Audi Q7 Facelift Should Look Like This

The Q7 is one of Audi's most important models, but it was never a looker. The first generation was like a bloated mess with decorative trim while the second arrived too early to take advantage of the Marc Lichte design magic.

2 photos



To be more precise, we expect the facelift to hit the market during the 3rd quarter, before the Frankfurt Motor Show. But we don't have to wait that long, as the design is being depicted pretty accurately by this rendering, posted by the Russian website



It shows how the revised front end now revolves around an eight-point grille and how the headlights have been given a similar signature to the newer, better-looking Q8 model. What's going on at the back? New taillights, obviously, as well as a revised bumper.



The renderings also reveal a large chrome strip connecting the two rear lighting units and another piece on the lower bumper, mimicking the appearance of taillights. Only the interior is being left out here, and we honestly don't know if Audi will do a complete revamp, installing the double-screen dashboard. It should, but that sounds like a really costly retrofit.



Thankfully, most of the engine work is already done, due to the ever-changing emissions regulations in Europe. You can have a 45 TDI with 231 HP or a 50 TDI making 286 HP, both with 3-liter V6 engines, quattro and an 8-speed automatic. The only other possible powertrain is the TFSIe plug-in hybrid, shared with other Audi models.



