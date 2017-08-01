Audi R8 Off-Roader Rendering Looks Set to Conquer the Baja Rally

There have been instances where low sports cars are converted for rally use. The Porsche 911 is one example, while the Fiat 124 Spider is another. But you probably won't believe how this Audi R8 was made into a Baja truck, and that's because the photos aren't real.

5 photos



This lifted R8 has a more polished appearance though, one befitting the most expensive car Audi makes. Even though it's a wide car, the fenders have been flared to make room for some chunky trail-rated rubber. Are those portal axles? Even though the images aren't dated, we'd imagine Mo's crazy idea pre-dates Mercedes' recent



We say that because this looks like 3D modeling, not Photoshop work. So the radical R8 could be put through a 3D printer and made into an excellent decoration.



The back view, however, is more Hot Wheels than possible conversion material. Two spare tires are strapped into the engine bay of the car. So unless people have found a way to stuff a V10 under the nose of the quattro supercar, it's not going anywhere. Can you imagine somebody getting out of an R8 and changing one of those crazy tires in the middle of a desert race?



Taking that into consideration, the roll cage is pointless too. After all, you can't flip over in a car that can't even move. But scaffolding around a $200,000 has that crazy Mad Max/Elysium look we all love.



