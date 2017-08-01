autoevolution

Audi R8 Off-Roader Rendering Looks Set to Conquer the Baja Rally

1 Aug 2017, 20:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There have been instances where low sports cars are converted for rally use. The Porsche 911 is one example, while the Fiat 124 Spider is another. But you probably won't believe how this Audi R8 was made into a Baja truck, and that's because the photos aren't real.
5 photos
Audi R8 Off-Roader RenderingAudi R8 Off-Roader RenderingAudi R8 Off-Roader RenderingAudi R8 Off-Roader Rendering
Once again, we're dealing with the work of Mo Aoun, the man who turned the Tesla Model X into a real 4x4, the kind that would kill a million zombies and ask for seconds.

This lifted R8 has a more polished appearance though, one befitting the most expensive car Audi makes. Even though it's a wide car, the fenders have been flared to make room for some chunky trail-rated rubber. Are those portal axles? Even though the images aren't dated, we'd imagine Mo's crazy idea pre-dates Mercedes' recent E-Class All-Terrain 4x4 Squared.

We say that because this looks like 3D modeling, not Photoshop work. So the radical R8 could be put through a 3D printer and made into an excellent decoration.

The back view, however, is more Hot Wheels than possible conversion material. Two spare tires are strapped into the engine bay of the car. So unless people have found a way to stuff a V10 under the nose of the quattro supercar, it's not going anywhere. Can you imagine somebody getting out of an R8 and changing one of those crazy tires in the middle of a desert race?

Taking that into consideration, the roll cage is pointless too. After all, you can't flip over in a car that can't even move. But scaffolding around a $200,000 has that crazy Mad Max/Elysium look we all love.

While we don't quite understand the reasoning behind the renders, Mo's work could inspire somebody to make a great pro for a game launch at the next E3. Rocket League 2?
Audi R8 Audi rendering off-roader rendering 4x4
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan